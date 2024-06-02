Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,746,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 354.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,471,000.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $240.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.09 and its 200-day moving average is $194.09. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $243.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BURL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Burlington Stores Profile

Free Report

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

