Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% yr/yr to $2.32-2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.350-7.750 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $240.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.09. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $243.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.