Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to +2% yr/yr to ~$2.82-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion. Caleres also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.600 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NYSE:CAL opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.01. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 21,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $795,512.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,510,056.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 21,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $795,512.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,510,056.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $254,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,668 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,538. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

