Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to ~$716-723 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.95 million. Caleres also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.600 EPS.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of CAL stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,790 shares of company stock worth $4,728,538 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

