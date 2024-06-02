Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Chairman Sells $24,362.00 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Chairman William E. Brown sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $24,362.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,346,186. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CENTA
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Central Garden & Pet
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.