Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Chairman Sells $24,362.00 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Chairman William E. Brown sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $24,362.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,346,186. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CENTA

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.