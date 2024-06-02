Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $22.00 at Evercore ISI

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHWY

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.