Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4102 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

