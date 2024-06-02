Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4102 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Clearway Energy Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
