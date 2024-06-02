CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
CLP Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CLPHY stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. CLP has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.
About CLP
