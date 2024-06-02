CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

CLP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLPHY stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. CLP has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

