Computacenter (LON:CCC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,757.74

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,757.74 ($35.22) and traded as high as GBX 2,826 ($36.09). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,814 ($35.94), with a volume of 274,643 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($49.81) price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.78) target price for the company.

Computacenter Stock Up 2.1 %

Computacenter Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,667.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,758.36. The stock has a market cap of £3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,626.59, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 47.40 ($0.61) dividend. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,046.24%.

Insider Activity at Computacenter

In other Computacenter news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,708 ($34.58), for a total value of £88,010 ($112,401.02). Insiders own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.

