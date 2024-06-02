DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 142,850.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

