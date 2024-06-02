Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance
DHIL opened at $150.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.97. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $144.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.28.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 30.60%.
About Diamond Hill Investment Group
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.
