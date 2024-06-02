Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

DHIL opened at $150.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.97. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $144.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.28.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Insider Activity

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,435,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.