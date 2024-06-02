eCash (XEC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $912.66 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. eCash has a total market cap of $912.66 million and $7.87 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,064.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.17 or 0.00679025 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00063380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00089214 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,710,089,048,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,710,114,048,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

