Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 661,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 169,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $17,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

