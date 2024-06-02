Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,460.00

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,460 ($18.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,460 ($18.65). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,460 ($18.65), with a volume of 4,978,005 shares traded.
Euromoney Institutional Investor Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,600.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,460 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,460.
Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Euromoney Institutional Investor
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.