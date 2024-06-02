Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 84,150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $239.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.62. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $250.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

