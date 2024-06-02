FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $404.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.96 and a 52-week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,347. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.67.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

