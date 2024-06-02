Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stake Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,365 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $12,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FERG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,094,000 after acquiring an additional 196,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,014,000 after purchasing an additional 118,894 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after buying an additional 735,270 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,594,000 after buying an additional 690,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $205.74 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

