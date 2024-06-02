Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $241,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CATC stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $525.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.83%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

