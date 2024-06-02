Fiduciary Trust Co Buys Shares of 907 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $250.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

