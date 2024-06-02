Fiduciary Trust Co Makes New $217,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.58 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.