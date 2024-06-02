Fiduciary Trust Co Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,652,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,889,000 after purchasing an additional 390,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,339,000 after purchasing an additional 245,966 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,871,000 after purchasing an additional 475,464 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.