Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,843 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.65 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average is $79.70.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.