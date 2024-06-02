Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 27,480 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,480 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after buying an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,007,000 after buying an additional 2,356,665 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,692,000 after buying an additional 524,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,916,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,384,000 after buying an additional 1,414,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

WBD stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

