Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 586 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Hologic were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hologic by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus raised their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

