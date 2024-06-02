Fiduciary Trust Co Takes $210,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

EWJ opened at $68.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

