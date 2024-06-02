Fiduciary Trust Co Takes $224,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,341,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,841,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MSI opened at $364.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $372.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.09.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

