Fiduciary Trust Co Takes $225,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,175 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $381,960,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,466 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 63.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,748,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,354,000 after acquiring an additional 679,582 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $47,762,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $117.32 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

