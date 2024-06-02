Fiduciary Trust Co Takes $227,000 Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 219,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,693,000 after purchasing an additional 81,926 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,483,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,921 shares of company stock worth $25,490,118 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.33.

Duolingo Stock Down 1.5 %

DUOL stock opened at $191.40 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $251.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.15.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

