Fiduciary Trust Co Takes $54,000 Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

TPI Composites Price Performance

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

