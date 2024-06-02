Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $4.36. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 142,120 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $126.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 1.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flotek Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Further Reading

