Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 564 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

NYSE:GWW opened at $921.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $961.83 and a 200 day moving average of $911.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $641.95 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

