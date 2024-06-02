Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 12,734 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 219,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 40,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $39.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

