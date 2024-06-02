Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 17,619 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,085,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 41,090 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $30.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

