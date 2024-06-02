Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $433,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.56 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

