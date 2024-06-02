Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $447,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,459,000 after buying an additional 54,547 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,942,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.