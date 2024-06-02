Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $457,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,135,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,455,660,000 after acquiring an additional 392,783 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,200,045,000 after purchasing an additional 371,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,734,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,220,690,000 after buying an additional 313,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,438,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.05.

TJX stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

