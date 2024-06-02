Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 16,437 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKF. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.45 million, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.
