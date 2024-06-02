Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 7,718 iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $113,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of KXI stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $881.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

