Forvia SE Declares Annual Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FURCF)

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Forvia Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Forvia stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Forvia has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41.
About Forvia
