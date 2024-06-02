Forvia SE Declares Annual Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FURCF)

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Forvia Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Forvia stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Forvia has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41.

About Forvia

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

