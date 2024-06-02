Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.15

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.15 and traded as high as $12.28. Glencore shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 280,077 shares changing hands.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.