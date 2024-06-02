Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
QRMI opened at $16.84 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.1698 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.
