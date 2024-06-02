Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

QRMI opened at $16.84 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.1698 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF ( NASDAQ:QRMI Free Report ) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 1.82% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

Featured Stories

