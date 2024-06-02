Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Group 1 Automotive has a payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $39.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GPI opened at $310.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $220.25 and a 1 year high of $323.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.60.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

