Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.25 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.650 EPS.

Shares of HRL opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

