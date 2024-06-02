Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Houlihan Lokey has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $135.35 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.44 and its 200-day moving average is $123.52.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

