Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,052 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,284.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

DaVita Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DVA opened at $147.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.04 and a 200 day moving average of $121.03. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $147.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

