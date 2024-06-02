Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75,321 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $227.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $229.98.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $4,396,524. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

