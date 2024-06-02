Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,625 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Burlington Stores worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 785,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,316,000 after acquiring an additional 239,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,471,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,746,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 536,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 478,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,124,000 after buying an additional 235,343 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BURL opened at $240.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $243.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

