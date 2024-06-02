ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.11

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.11 and traded as high as $26.78. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 3,814,911 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

