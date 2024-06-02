Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 44,877.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 185,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $96.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.78.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

