International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

International General Insurance has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

International General Insurance Price Performance

IGIC opened at $14.35 on Friday. International General Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $130.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of International General Insurance in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

